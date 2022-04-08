France: A hooded person with a firearm shoots into the air in the street in Grenoble, shouting “Allah Akbar”, several streets are blocked, schoolchildren taken to safety

Posted on by

France: A hooded person with a firearm shoots into the air in the street in Grenoble, shouting “Allah Akbar”, several streets are blocked, schoolchildren taken to safety – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s