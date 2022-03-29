Afghan migrant commits deadly attack in Villeurbanne, France, on people who “do not read the Quran”: judges declare him criminally not liable for punishment Posted on 29. Mar 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/afghan-mi….grant-commits-deadlyAfghan migrant commits deadly attack in Villeurbanne, France, on people who “do not read the Koran”: judges declare him criminally not liable for punishment – Allah's Willing Executioners2:13 PM March 29, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related