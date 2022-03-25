France: A 17-year-old Chechen refugee who has been in contact with terrorists planned an attack on Mila, he was charged and then released… Mila’s family, worried, confronts the justice system

Posted on by

France: A 17-year-old Chechen refugee who has been in contact with terrorists planned an attack on Mila, he was charged and then released… Mila’s family, worried, confronts the justice system – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s