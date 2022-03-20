Sweden: Groups of Muslim migrants tried to force their way into a housing complex where Ukrainian refugee women were staying and Somalis had threatened and terrorised them right into their rooms Posted on 20. Mar 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/sweden-gr….oups-of-muslim-migraSweden: Groups of Muslim migrants tried to force their way into a housing complex where Ukrainian refugee women were staying and Somalis had threatened and terrorised them right into their rooms – Allah's Willing Executioners9:08 PM March 20, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related