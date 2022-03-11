Again anti-Semitic incitement by an editor of the public broadcaster in Germany: ZDF author compares Putin’s war with acts of the Israeli military Posted on 11. Mar 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/again-ant….i-semitic-incitementAgain anti-Semitic incitement by an editor of the public broadcaster in Germany: ZDF author compares Putin’s war with acts of the Israeli military – Allah's Willing Executioners7:38 PM March 11, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related