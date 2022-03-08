Former French Minister of State Alain Juppé, during his term as Mayor of Bordeaux, gave funding to an Islamist association under investigation for “incitement to terrorist acts” Posted on 8. Mar 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/former-fr….ench-minister-of-staFormer French Minister of State Alain Juppé, during his term as Mayor of Bordeaux, gave funding to an Islamist association under investigation for “incitement to terrorist acts” – Allah's Willing Executioners3:23 PM March 8, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related