Slovakia: Because his Muslim daughter converted to Judaism, married a Jew and appears in adult movies, her Afghan father hires a hitman for 70000 US dollars to kill her Posted on 24. Feb 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/slovakia-….because-his-muslim-dSlovakia: Because his Muslim daughter converted to Judaism, married a Jew and appears in adult movies, her Afghan father hires a hitman for 70000 US dollars to kill her – Allah's Willing Executioners5:50 PM February 24, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related