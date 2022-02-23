The European Parliament promotes its multimedia dossier on the European Year of Youth 2022 with a photo of members of FEMYSO, an Islamist NGO close to the Muslim Brotherhood Posted on 23. Feb 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/the-europ….ean-parliament-promoThe European Parliament promotes its multimedia dossier on the European Year of Youth 2022 with a photo of members of FEMYSO, an Islamist NGO close to the Muslim Brotherhood – Allah's Willing Executioners7:02 AM February 23, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related