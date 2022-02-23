France: The conservative student union UNI publishes a video recorded at the University of Reims showing a young Muslim woman praying in a lecture hall Posted on 23. Feb 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/france-th….e-conservative-studeFrance: The conservative student union UNI publishes a video recorded at the University of Reims showing a young Muslim woman praying in a lecture hall – Allah's Willing Executioners1:49 PM February 23, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related