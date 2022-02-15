Austria: Viennese police try to cover up the rape of a young woman by a Syrian asylum seeker and the public prosecutor charges the victim with assault because she fought back

Posted on by

Austria: Viennese police try to cover up the rape of a young woman by a Syrian asylum seeker and the public prosecutor charges the victim with assault because she fought back – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s