Austria: Viennese police try to cover up the rape of a young woman by a Syrian asylum seeker and the public prosecutor charges the victim with assault because she fought back Posted on 15. Feb 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/austria-v….iennese-police-try-tAustria: Viennese police try to cover up the rape of a young woman by a Syrian asylum seeker and the public prosecutor charges the victim with assault because she fought back – Allah's Willing Executioners2:14 PM February 15, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related