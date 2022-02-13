Germany: Turkish associations are stirring up trouble against a philosophy teacher who raised the issue of Islamic forced marriage in class Posted on 13. Feb 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/germany-t….urkish-associations-Germany: Turkish associations are stirring up trouble against a philosophy teacher who raised the issue of Islamic forced marriage in class – Allah's Willing Executioners4:22 PM February 13, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related