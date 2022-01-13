ISIS-affiliated German mother loses son (14) in hail of bombs and sends message to her other son: “He should be happy about Malik’s martyrdom!” Posted on 13. Jan 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/isis-affi….liated-german-motherISIS-affiliated German mother loses son (14) in hail of bombs and sends message to her other son: “He should be happy about Malik’s martyrdom!” – Allah's Willing Executioners5:08 PM January 13, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related