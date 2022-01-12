France: A mosque close to the Islamists, which has been reported several times “since 2015”, spread “anti-Semitic and France-hating” statements, among other things Posted on 12. Jan 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/france-a-….mosque-close-to-the-France: A mosque close to the Islamists, which has been reported several times “since 2015”, spread “anti-Semitic and France-hating” statements, among other things – Allah's Willing Executioners2:41 PM January 12, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related