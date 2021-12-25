Syrian anti-Semite gave the German court the finger – Photo of crime scene of massacre of a Jewish family published on Facebook, calling the crime a festival of sacrifice

Posted on by

Syrian anti-Semite gave the German court the finger – Photo of crime scene of massacre of a Jewish family published on Facebook, calling the crime a festival of sacrifice – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s