Syrian anti-Semite gave the German court the finger – Photo of crime scene of massacre of a Jewish family published on Facebook, calling the crime a festival of sacrifice Posted on 25. Dec 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/syrian-an….ti-semite-gave-the-gSyrian anti-Semite gave the German court the finger – Photo of crime scene of massacre of a Jewish family published on Facebook, calling the crime a festival of sacrifice – Allah's Willing Executioners2:29 PM December 25, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related