BREAKING: After the revelation of the tampering of the Corona figures in Germany, the people are standing up and rebelling – Over 11,000 people demonstrate in Hamburg against the regime Posted on 18. Dec 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/breaking-….after-the-revelationBREAKING: After the revelation of the tampering of the Corona figures in Germany, the people are standing up and rebelling – Over 11,000 people demonstrate in Hamburg against the regime – Allah's Willing Executioners10:48 PM December 18, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related