Left-wing students want to stop Corona lecture series at Vienna University – Among other things, because professors who are critical of the measures against Corona also have their say Posted on 15. Dec 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/left-wing….-students-want-to-stLeft-wing students want to stop Corona lecture series at Vienna University – Among other things, because professors who are critical of the measures against Corona also have their say – Allah's Willing Executioners4:43 PM December 15, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related