The French socialist presidential candidate, Anne Hidalgo, compares the situation of Muslims today with the fate of the Jews in the 1930s

Posted on by

The French socialist presidential candidate, Anne Hidalgo, compares the situation of Muslims today with the fate of the Jews in the 1930s – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s