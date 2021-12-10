Algerian Muslim socialist politician: “The French we speak is a tribute to the war (…) the Algerians who are in France, they will colonise you just as you colonised us”

Posted on by

Algerian Muslim socialist politician: “The French we speak is a tribute to the war (…) the Algerians who are in France, they will colonise you just as you colonised us” – Allah's Willing Executioners

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s