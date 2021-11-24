Refugees from Muslim countries feel traumatised by the public muezzin call in Cologne because they had to listen to Muslim prayers while being tortured in their home country Posted on 24. Nov 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/refugees-….from-muslim-countrieRefugees from Muslim countries feel traumatised by the public muezzin call in Cologne because they had to listen to Muslim prayers while being tortured in their home country – Allah's Willing Executioners6:44 PM November 24, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related