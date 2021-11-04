France: The radical mosque in which armed jihad, martyrdom, the commission of acts of terrorism and the violence were preached was provided free of charge by the communist mayor Posted on 4. Nov 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/france-th….e-radical-mosque-in-France: The radical mosque in which armed jihad, martyrdom, the commission of acts of terrorism and the violence were preached was provided free of charge by the communist mayor – Allah's Willing Executioners6:37 PM November 4, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related