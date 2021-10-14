One year after the killing of Samuel Paty – the opinion of French 18-30 year olds on this Islamist attack: 23% “not totally” condemn the Islamist perpetrator Posted on 14. Oct 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/one-year-….after-the-killing-ofOne year after the killing of Samuel Paty – the opinion of French 18-30 year olds on this Islamist attack: 23% “not totally” condemn the Islamist perpetrator – Allah's Willing Executioners12:56 PM October 14, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related