Winner of the prize for the best baguette in Paris is accused of hatred against France and for Islamism – Now he becomes a purveyor to the court for Macron Posted on 28. Sep 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/winner-of….-the-prize-for-the-bWinner of the prize for the best baguette in Paris is accused of hatred against France and for Islamism – Now he becomes a purveyor to the court for Macron – Allah's Willing Executioners1:06 PM September 28, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related