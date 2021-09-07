They spit on actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died yesterday, and on Samuel Paty, who was murdered by Islamists: the French GREENS have hit rock bottom Posted on 7. Sep 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/they-spit….-on-actor-jean-paul-They spit on actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died yesterday, and on Samuel Paty, who was murdered by Islamists: the French GREENS have hit rock bottom – Allah's Willing Executioners12:46 PM September 7, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related