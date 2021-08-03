German News service, BILD, releases appology for in any way being a part of the massive government propaganda and misinformation campaign that is Covid and the Vaxx program Posted on 3. Aug 2021 by medforth German newspaper Bild issues an apology for the way it has covered Covid.#FakeNews #COVID #NoVaccinePassports pic.twitter.com/LxdwPAw2Ky— Elander’s Voice (@Elanders_Voice) August 2, 2021 As this was sent to us by one of our German to English translators, we assume the subtitles are correct/ https://vladtepesblog.com/2021/08/03/military-join-police-in-oz-us-wipes-proof-of-fauci-funding-of-gof-in-wuhan-offline-links-1-aug-3-2021/ Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related