The Afghan murderer and rapist of the 13-year-old Austrian girl Leonie was supported in his escape by the Afghan community – He came to England via Calais in the course of illegal immigration Posted on 1. Aug 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/the-afgha….n-murderer-and-rapisThe Afghan murderer and rapist of the 13-year-old Austrian girl Leonie was supported in his escape by the Afghan community – He came to England via Calais in the course of illegal immigration – Allah's Willing Executioners2:48 PM August 1, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related