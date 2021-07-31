Germany: Previously convicted Afghan asylum seeker who repeatedly abused underage girls is only sentenced to probation following another sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl Posted on 31. Jul 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/germany-p….reviously-convicted-Germany: Previously convicted Afghan asylum seeker who repeatedly abused underage girls is only sentenced to probation following another sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl – Allah's Willing Executioners2:09 PM July 31, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related