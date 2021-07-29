Fourth Afghan arrested in London in connection with the rape and murder of 13-year-old Leonie from Vienna – It is suspected that he crossed the English Channel to England in an rubber dinghy Posted on 29. Jul 2021 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/fourth-af….ghan-arrested-in-conFourth Afghan arrested in connection with the rape and murder of 13-year-old Leonie from Vienna in London – It is suspected that he crossed the English Channel to England in an rubber dinghy – Allah’s Willing Executioners5:20 PM July 29, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related