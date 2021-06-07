Germany: Two Arabic-speaking men beat and spit at a man and call him a Jew because he has a tattoo in Hebrew writing

His tattoo in Hebrew writing alone apparently made a man (40) the victim of Jew-haters.

Two young men addressed him as a Jew, spat at him and beat him on Wednesday in Brüggen in the Lower Rhine region, the police in Mönchengladbach reported on Friday. The alleged victim stated that he fought back and hit them back.

As a possible trigger for the attack, the 40-year-old said he had a tattoo on his arm in Hebrew writing.

Description of the attackers: 20-25 years old, 1.70-1.85m, slim, short black hair. They would have spoken Arabic. The State Security Service took over the investigation. Witnesses please call 02161-290.

