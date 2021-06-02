Sweden: Immigrants gang wars escalate

Gang wars in the immigrant-dominated Hjällbo district of Gothenburg on Friday evening escalated into large-scale riots that lasted all night. More than 100 people are said to have taken part in the riots, of which around 30 have been taken into police custody. The vast majority have been released but three people are under arrest for violent rioting.

According to the police, the reason for these riots is the rivalry which has existed for a long time between two immigrant criminal gangs. One is controlled by members of the Khan clan, led by Ali Khan, who has settled in the region in a Mafia fashion.

Knives were reportedly used by those involved. One person had to be taken to hospital, Swedish outlet Samnytt reported

The police responded by contacting the violent criminals to negotiate a peace deal between the two gangs. But on Sunday, gunshots and new riots broke out in the area. Two people were reportedly injured in the shooting, one of whom was shot in the head and died. A total of three people were taken to hospital.

Police arrested one person at the scene on suspicion of murder. According to information from a police source, the shooting was an act of revenge.

Police are also looking for another man who is believed to be involved in the shooting, Aftonbladet said. The man allegedly arrived at the scene of the murder at the same time as the arrested gunman and managed to escape the scene on a bicycle.

This week people with links to the conflict also arrived in Gothenburg via Landvetter airport. According to information provided to GT, it is said that a large number of people with gang connections were from Germany.

Of 22 European countries, a report from the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (BRA) showed that only Croatia had more gun deaths per capita over the last four years. And no other country had seen as rapid an increase as Sweden.

