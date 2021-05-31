Switzerland: Young couple with two small children attacked by two Orientals with a knife

On May 26, 2021, at about 10 p.m., a young couple was attacked on the street Bruderholzstrasse in Basel, at the level of the street Schillerstrasse.

The 25-year-old man was injured.

Investigations by the criminal investigation department of the public prosecutor’s office so far found that the couple was on their way home with their two small children when they were abruptly attacked by two unknown persons. In the ensuing altercation, the man was slightly injured with a stabbing weapon. The perpetrators fled in an unknown direction. A search was unsuccessful. The man was taken to the emergency ward by the police.

Wanted:

1st unknown, 25-30 years old, approx. 175 cm tall, brown complexion, dark brown short hair, wearing black T-shirt, light blue jeans, red trainers and black leather jacket.

2nd unknown, no further information on the perpetrator could be given.

According to the victims, the perpetrators spoke Turkish or Arabic.

The exact course of events and the reason for the attack have not yet been clarified and are the subject of investigations by the criminal investigation department. Persons who can provide relevant information are asked to contact the criminal investigation department of the public prosecutor’s office, by calling 061 267 71 11, or the nearest police station.

https://newsinside.ch/2021/05/27/junges-paar-mit-zwei-kleinen-kindern-angegriffen-polizei-news/