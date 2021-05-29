WATCH: Anti-Semitic uprising of the Islamist Hizb ut-Tahrir militia in Hamburg, Germany

Once again shameful scenes of hatred against Jews on German streets – watched by the state power!

These are anti-Semitic excesses that we have seen again and again in German cities since Hamas terrorists bombed Israel’s civilian population over many days and Israel retaliated with air strikes. Mostly young Muslims take to the streets in Germany and demand the destruction of the Jews and their state.

The latest crime scene: Hamburg. There, dozens of Islamists gathered on Friday for a march of the haters in the St. Georg district, not far from the main railway station. A pro-Palestinian demonstration was announced. In fact only a pretence!

The police report reads plainly: around 200 demonstrators were peacefully protesting against Germany and Israel on Steindamm. The chants were mainly in German, but also in Arabic. There were no criminal charges. According to the police, “about 30 officers” were on the scene.

But it was not as harmless as the police said!

Aufmarsch des Hasses in Hamburg

Das ist eine martialische Machtdemonstration auf die unsere Politik schlichtweg keine Antwort hat und dieses Vakuum der Hilflosigkeit nutzen sie aus.

Wir dürfen die Straße nicht länger diesen islamistischen Antisemiten überlassen! #Antisemitismus pic.twitter.com/yGTtUHvLAC — Ali Ertan Toprak (@toprak_aliE) May 28, 2021

The Twitter video of politician Ali Ertan Toprak shows what really happened. Coffins were placed on the street and the demonstrators chanted: “Israel – child murderer”, implying that the Israeli army was deliberately murdering children.

Again and again, a man with a megaphone gives the slogan, the rest shout it: “Out of Aqsa, forever” and “From the Ummah, for the Ummah!”

By Aqsa, the Islamists mean the area of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Among other things, the al-Aqsa Mosque, the third most important sanctuary of Islam, is located there. But for much longer, it has also been home to the Wailing Wall, the last surviving remnant of the Second Temple and the most important site of Judaism. For the Islamists, who propagate an ideology of superiority and do not regard Jews and “infidels” as equal human beings, it is the task of the Ummah, a supposed community of all Muslims, to expel or kill the Jews from this place.

The state chair of the Hamburg Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Christoph Ploß, and Toprak issued a joint statement:

“We are stunned and appalled by this Islamist and deeply anti-Semitic as well as anti-Israeli march on Hamburg’s streets. There must be a clear response to this: There is no place for Islamists, enemies of the constitution and anti-Semites in Hamburg. The militia-like, martial appearance, which is meant to intimidate and frighten, is alarming. We must never allow anti-Semites and enemies of Israel to abuse our civil liberties for their disgusting purposes. Jewish life is inextricably linked to our city. It belongs visibly and safely in the centre of our city.”

The openly displayed hatred of Jews is an attack on everyone. And further: “When anti-Semites want to spread fear and terror, it needs a strong response from the rule of law. Words and statements alone are not enough.”

On Saturday afternoon, the police announced that they were evaluating the Twitter video for possible criminal offences.

According to information from the newspaper BILD, the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir is behind the demonstration. The organisation advocated the “liberation” of Muslims from supposed oppression and aimed to establish a worldwide caliphate. For reasons of “self-defence”, “Hizb ut-Tahrir” also approves of violence.

Since January 10, 2003, however, the organisation has no longer been allowed to be active in public in Germany. The then Federal Minister of the Interior, Otto Schily (SPD), issued a prohibition order.

According to information from the newspaper BILD, the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir is behind the demonstration. The organisation advocated the “liberation” of Muslims from supposed oppression and aimed to establish a worldwide caliphate. For reasons of “self-defence”, “Hizb ut-Tahrir” also approves of violence.

Since January 10, 2003, however, the organisation has no longer been allowed to be active in public in Germany. The then Federal Minister of the Interior, Otto Schily (SPD), issued a prohibition order.

Nevertheless, “Hizb ut-Tahrir”, according to the report, carries on its recruitment work online. In social networks, the initiatives “Reality Islam” and “Generation Islam” are said to be ideologically part of it.

https://www.bild.de/regional/hamburg/hamburg-aktuell/antisemitische-parolen-auf-demo-in-hamburg-wieder-ein-israel-hass-aufmarsch-76558774.bild.html