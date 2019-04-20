Yes, the haters of the Occident like to set fire to it. Unglorious destruction of cultural assets also happened in Gelsenkirchen,Germany in 1995. For example the Gothic vicarage of Schloss Lüttinghof (photo below). I could not believe it when I read in the newspaper about a fire exercise at the place where only one house stood, the old vicarage built in 1516. Thereupon I rode my bike to the Gelsenkirchen district of Hassel and sadly it was true. The historically valuable building was burned down in the context of a fire exercise!



The old vicarage of Lüttinghoff Castle. Built in 1516, destroyed by the left-wing parliament of the city of Gelsenkirchen. The Gothic building was burned down in 1995 during a fire drill.



The old chapel of Lüttinghoff Castle. Built in 1516, destroyed by the left-wing parliament of the city of Gelsenkirchen.The Gothic church was demolished in the middle of the 1970s.

Photos: gelsenkirchener-geschichten