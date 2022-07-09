A soccer club was excluded from the French Cup competition: A black player had been pelted with racist insults, mainly from those he referred to as ” North African brothers”￼ Posted on 9. Jul 2022 by medforth Fred Alan Medforthhttps://medforth.biz/a-soccer-….club-was-excluded-frA soccer club was excluded from the French Cup competition: A black player had been pelted with racist insults, mainly from those he referred to as ” North African brothers” – Allah's Willing Executioners3:02 PM July 9, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookParlerLike this:Like Loading... Related